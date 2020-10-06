Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, nineteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $115.75.

MDT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Medtronic from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Medtronic from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Medtronic from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $103.71 on Thursday. Medtronic has a 1 year low of $72.13 and a 1 year high of $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.08. The company has a market cap of $139.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.67.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.41. Medtronic had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Medtronic will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.54%.

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,584 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $999,994.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,536,285.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 702 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.78, for a total transaction of $75,661.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,416,307.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,849 shares of company stock worth $2,080,249. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,209,886 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,197,948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,352,426 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Medtronic by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,302,592 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,288,879,000 after acquiring an additional 439,413 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,327,125 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,829,814,000 after acquiring an additional 639,833 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Medtronic by 119.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,803,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,770,662,000 after acquiring an additional 10,788,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Medtronic by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,806,243 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,632,832,000 after acquiring an additional 328,988 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

