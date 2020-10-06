Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Upgraded at Truist

Truist upgraded shares of Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. Truist currently has $135.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $124.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MEDP. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Medpace from $95.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Medpace from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Medpace from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Medpace from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medpace from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.25.

Medpace stock opened at $118.85 on Friday. Medpace has a twelve month low of $58.72 and a twelve month high of $144.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.30 and a beta of 1.36.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.28. Medpace had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $205.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Medpace will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 2,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total transaction of $245,868.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,788,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,999,346.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 8,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.40, for a total transaction of $861,632.80. Insiders sold 1,103,412 shares of company stock valued at $131,404,033 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Medpace in the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 6,709.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 36,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 7.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 859,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,079,000 after acquiring an additional 62,312 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 101.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 14,859 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 81.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. 79.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

