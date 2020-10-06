Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Upgraded at Truist

Truist upgraded shares of Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. Truist currently has $135.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $124.00.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on MEDP. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Medpace from $95.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Medpace from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Medpace from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Medpace from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medpace from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.25.
Medpace stock opened at $118.85 on Friday. Medpace has a twelve month low of $58.72 and a twelve month high of $144.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.30 and a beta of 1.36.
In other news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 2,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total transaction of $245,868.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,788,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,999,346.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 8,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.40, for a total transaction of $861,632.80. Insiders sold 1,103,412 shares of company stock valued at $131,404,033 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Medpace in the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 6,709.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 36,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 7.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 859,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,079,000 after acquiring an additional 62,312 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 101.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 14,859 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 81.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. 79.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Medpace Company Profile
Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.
Featured Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?
Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.