MedicCoin (MEDIC) Trading Down 18.6% This Week

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded up 39.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. MedicCoin has a market cap of $22,468.85 and $5.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MedicCoin has traded down 18.6% against the dollar. One MedicCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Cryptohub, CryptoBridge and BTC-Alpha.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00028293 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004708 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000026 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000191 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 79.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MedicCoin Profile

MEDIC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. MedicCoin’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC . MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin . The official website for MedicCoin is mediccoin.com

MedicCoin Coin Trading

MedicCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Graviex, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptohub, BTC-Alpha and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MedicCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MedicCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

