Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC reduced its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,551 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $11,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,036,309 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,966,504,000 after purchasing an additional 9,342,704 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,308,005 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,532,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,425 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,019,771 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,326,069,000 after acquiring an additional 169,921 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,795,881 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $958,350,000 after acquiring an additional 61,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,012,793 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $829,608,000 after acquiring an additional 116,780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $224.55. 180,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,143,704. The business’s fifty day moving average is $215.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.01. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $226.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.67.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 63.78%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BofA Securities boosted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.12.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

