MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) General Counsel Sells $467,390.00 in Stock

MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) General Counsel David Francis sold 6,677 shares of MAXIMUS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $467,390.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 10,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $701,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

David Francis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 30th, David Francis sold 6,246 shares of MAXIMUS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total transaction of $427,288.86.

MMS stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.86. The company had a trading volume of 13,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,599. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 0.93. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.42 and a 12-month high of $80.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.30.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The health services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.26. MAXIMUS had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $901.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MMS. TheStreet cut shares of MAXIMUS from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of MAXIMUS from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of MAXIMUS from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in MAXIMUS by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 801,279 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $46,634,000 after acquiring an additional 87,492 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of MAXIMUS by 23.8% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 47,251 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,750,000 after buying an additional 9,077 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in MAXIMUS by 7.6% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,676 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. AXA lifted its stake in MAXIMUS by 212.0% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 98,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,739,000 after purchasing an additional 67,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in MAXIMUS by 15.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,807 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,061,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

About MAXIMUS

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

