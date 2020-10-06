Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Receives $66.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.75.

MXIM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Maxim Group lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Barclays raised shares of Maxim Integrated Products from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th.

Shares of MXIM opened at $68.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 5.11. Maxim Integrated Products has a twelve month low of $41.93 and a twelve month high of $73.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.64. The firm has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.32.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $545.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.66 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.96%.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jon Imperato sold 2,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total transaction of $150,703.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 103,010 shares of company stock worth $7,223,715. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 3.6% in the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 2.6% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 0.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 17.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 4.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

