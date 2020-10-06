Marotta Asset Management Sells 604 Shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Marotta Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 191.6% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 70.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the second quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IXJ traded down $0.86 on Tuesday, hitting $71.39. 2,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,630. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.66. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 52-week low of $51.07 and a 52-week high of $74.08.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

