Marotta Asset Management Sells 4,760 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Marotta Asset Management lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,760 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 51,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 17,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 40.6% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHV traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,269. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $37.79 and a 1 year high of $61.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.06 and a 200-day moving average of $50.16.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

