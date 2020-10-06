Marotta Asset Management Sells 33,446 Shares of Franklin FTSE Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLAU)

Marotta Asset Management reduced its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLAU) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 293,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,446 shares during the quarter. Franklin FTSE Australia ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Marotta Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Marotta Asset Management owned 48.84% of Franklin FTSE Australia ETF worth $6,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FLAU traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.59. 400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,483. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.73. Franklin FTSE Australia ETF has a 52-week low of $14.57 and a 52-week high of $27.45.

