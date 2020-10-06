Marotta Asset Management Sells 32,855 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Marotta Asset Management reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 28.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,855 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Marotta Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Marotta Asset Management owned 0.07% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $9,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.63. 31,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 717,304. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.66. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $73.32 and a 52-week high of $139.41.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

