Marotta Asset Management Sells 22,620 Shares of SPDR Solactive Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:ZDEU)

Marotta Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Solactive Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:ZDEU) by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,620 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management owned approximately 1.61% of SPDR Solactive Germany ETF worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Solactive Germany ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of SPDR Solactive Germany ETF stock traded up $1.24 on Tuesday, hitting $60.07. 781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,287. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.46. SPDR Solactive Germany ETF has a one year low of $36.60 and a one year high of $62.01.

