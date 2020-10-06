Marotta Asset Management Sells 17,393 Shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Marotta Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,393 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Marotta Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Marotta Asset Management owned 0.54% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF worth $4,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QUS. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the first quarter worth $104,000. Stringer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 140.4% during the first quarter. Stringer Asset Management LLC now owns 52,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 30,682 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 28.6% during the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 25,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 419.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 19,941 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the first quarter valued at $197,000.

Shares of QUS traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $94.88. 672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,401. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 12-month low of $64.57 and a 12-month high of $99.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.29.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.