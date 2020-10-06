Marotta Asset Management Sells 13,771 Shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

Marotta Asset Management trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,771 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF comprises about 1.0% of Marotta Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Marotta Asset Management owned about 0.30% of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF worth $3,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 841.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 22,167 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 151.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 44,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 26,476 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 405.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EWH traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $22.28. 339,741 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,111,468. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 12 month low of $17.92 and a 12 month high of $25.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.39.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

