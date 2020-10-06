Marotta Asset Management Sells 10,122 Shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Marotta Asset Management cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,122 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management owned 0.14% of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF worth $2,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 222.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 24,869 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,523,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 433,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,337,000 after acquiring an additional 93,230 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 2,508.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 692,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,983,000 after acquiring an additional 666,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 30,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWL traded down $0.75 on Tuesday, hitting $41.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,380. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.55 and a fifty-two week high of $43.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.00.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

