Marotta Asset Management Reduces Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Marotta Asset Management trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 47.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the quarter. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 400.0% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 602,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,165,486. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.13. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $28.46 and a one year high of $44.67.

