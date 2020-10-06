Marotta Asset Management Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Marotta Asset Management lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 189,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,416 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 5.8% of Marotta Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Marotta Asset Management owned about 0.21% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $19,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 183.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $103.71. 23,097 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,606. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.25. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $67.66 and a one year high of $122.20.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.