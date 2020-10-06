Marotta Asset Management Raises Stake in Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSW)

Marotta Asset Management boosted its position in Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSW) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,657 shares during the period. Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Marotta Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Marotta Asset Management owned 33.87% of Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF worth $5,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 75,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 19,778 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,608. Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF has a 12-month low of $20.77 and a 12-month high of $29.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.64 and its 200-day moving average is $26.81.

