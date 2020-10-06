Marotta Asset Management Increases Stock Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Marotta Asset Management raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,848 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management owned about 0.06% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $2,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHH. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 107,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,081,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,000,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,032,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHH traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $36.68. 36,206 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,398,142. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $26.31 and a 12 month high of $48.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.07.

