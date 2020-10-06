Marotta Asset Management Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Marotta Asset Management raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 450,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,203 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 7.7% of Marotta Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Marotta Asset Management owned about 0.30% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $25,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHZ. Towercrest Capital Management raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 465,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,262,000 after buying an additional 23,856 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 26,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 8,236 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 938.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 63,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 57,124 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 835.0% in the second quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 62,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 55,961 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $55.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,558. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.10 and a 12-month high of $56.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.81.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.