Marotta Asset Management Has $7.04 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Marotta Asset Management trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 42.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,134 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.1% of Marotta Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 97,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,126,000 after buying an additional 37,114 shares during the period. Finally, S&T Bank PA grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 27,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,467,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period.

Shares of VOO stock traded down $4.75 on Tuesday, hitting $307.33. The stock had a trading volume of 282,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,245,096. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $200.55 and a twelve month high of $329.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $310.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.77.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

