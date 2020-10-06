Marotta Asset Management Has $3.97 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN)

Marotta Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,525 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF comprises 1.2% of Marotta Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Marotta Asset Management owned approximately 2.13% of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF worth $3,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 304,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,915,000 after buying an additional 14,831 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 732.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 220,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,720,000 after purchasing an additional 193,651 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 183,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,007,000 after purchasing an additional 45,952 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,020,000. Finally, HAP Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 20,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 7,612 shares during the period.

Shares of EWN stock traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, reaching $35.32. The stock had a trading volume of 8,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,558. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.64. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF has a 12 month low of $21.62 and a 12 month high of $36.36.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

