Marotta Asset Management Has $3.04 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Finland ETF (BATS:EFNL)

Marotta Asset Management lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Finland ETF (BATS:EFNL) by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,429 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Finland ETF were worth $3,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Finland ETF by 19.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Finland ETF during the second quarter worth $520,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Finland ETF during the second quarter worth $2,445,000.

Shares of BATS:EFNL traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.84. 9,878 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI Finland ETF has a 52-week low of $34.51 and a 52-week high of $43.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.83.

