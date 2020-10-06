Marotta Asset Management Has $13.85 Million Stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Marotta Asset Management increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 10.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 268,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,404 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up about 4.2% of Marotta Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $13,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 103,538.4% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,403,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 49,355,731 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,878,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,854 shares during the period. NextCapital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 28.0% in the second quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,569,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,244,000 after purchasing an additional 780,376 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $33,570,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 40.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,308,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,579,000 after purchasing an additional 377,886 shares during the period.

SCHO stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,426,613. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.59. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $50.38 and a 1 year high of $51.99.

