Marotta Asset Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Marotta Asset Management reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 446,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,215 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 5.9% of Marotta Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $19,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 39,311,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,557,128,000 after purchasing an additional 16,851,993 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,871,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,365,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,085,850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954,127 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,051,000. Finally, AdvicePeriod LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 4,432,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107,675 shares during the last quarter.

VWO traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.80. 1,132,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,105,365. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $45.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.70.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

