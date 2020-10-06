Marotta Asset Management Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Marotta Asset Management cut its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 152,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196,557 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Energy ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Marotta Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $5,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 99,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 10,913 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 35,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,629. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $30.03 and a 52-week high of $83.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.30.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

