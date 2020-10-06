Marotta Asset Management Buys Shares of 23,811 SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Marotta Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 23,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,653,000. Marotta Asset Management owned about 0.05% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XBI. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,002,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $697,184,000 after buying an additional 1,387,956 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 234.6% in the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 378,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,475,000 after purchasing an additional 265,559 shares during the period. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,125,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,668.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 207,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,134,000 after purchasing an additional 196,117 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter worth $5,724,000.

NYSEARCA XBI traded down $0.92 on Tuesday, reaching $114.89. The company had a trading volume of 329,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,457,161. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $62.94 and a 1-year high of $121.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.05 and its 200-day moving average is $102.84.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

