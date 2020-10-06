Marotta Asset Management Buys 95,041 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Marotta Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 4,377.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,041 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF comprises about 4.8% of Marotta Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Marotta Asset Management owned about 0.29% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $15,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Stearns Financial Services Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter valued at about $43,000.

NYSEARCA:VDC traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.98. The stock had a trading volume of 5,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,614. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $120.70 and a 1-year high of $172.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.31.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

