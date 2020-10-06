Maro (MARO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $297,387.00

Maro (CURRENCY:MARO) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 6th. Maro has a total market cap of $8.72 million and $297,387.00 worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Maro has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. One Maro coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0195 or 0.00000182 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Maro alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00020224 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00042937 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006651 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009344 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $519.24 or 0.04851075 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00056923 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00032472 BTC.

About Maro

MARO is a coin. It launched on March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 904,386,138 coins and its circulating supply is 447,360,982 coins. Maro’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol . Maro’s official website is ma.ro/#

Buying and Selling Maro

Maro can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.