MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub cut shares of MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MNKD. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MannKind from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of MannKind in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of MannKind in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MannKind from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. MannKind has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.80.

Get MannKind alerts:

NASDAQ:MNKD opened at $1.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.53. The company has a market cap of $414.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 2.11. MannKind has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $2.48.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $15.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.19 million. As a group, research analysts expect that MannKind will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNKD. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in MannKind in the first quarter valued at $117,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in MannKind by 64.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 11,497 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in MannKind by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 545,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 26,476 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of MannKind by 9.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 136,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 11,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of MannKind by 183.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 63,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 41,316 shares during the last quarter. 30.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MannKind

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients. It offers Afrezza, a dry powder formulation of human insulin that controls high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes in the United States.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.