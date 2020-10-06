Man Group PLC (LON:EMG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Man Group PLC (LON:EMG) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 145.29 ($1.90).

EMG has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Man Group from GBX 128 ($1.67) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Monday, September 14th.

Get Man Group alerts:

Shares of EMG traded up GBX 0.23 ($0.00) on Thursday, reaching GBX 114.13 ($1.49). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,684,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,746,826. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 120.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 127.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.35, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.41. Man Group has a 12-month low of GBX 84.72 ($1.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 167 ($2.18).

Man Group plc provides alternative investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative and discretionary, long only and long short, and single and multi-manager. It distributes its products and solutions directly to institutions; and to private investors through a network of intermediaries.

Recommended Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Man Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.