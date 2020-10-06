MalwareChain Hits Market Cap of $462,834.25 (MALW)

MalwareChain (CURRENCY:MALW) traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One MalwareChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00001351 BTC on major exchanges. MalwareChain has a total market cap of $462,834.25 and $351,862.00 worth of MalwareChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MalwareChain has traded down 16% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 198,594.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.34 or 0.00296739 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.07 or 0.00398416 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00019335 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00012823 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00008478 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00007499 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00010001 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000281 BTC.

MalwareChain Coin Profile

MALW is a coin. MalwareChain’s total supply is 4,849,391 coins and its circulating supply is 3,242,870 coins. MalwareChain’s official website is malwarechain.com . MalwareChain’s official message board is medium.com/@MalwareChain/introducing-malwarechain-a-unique-distributed-antivirus-with-a-pos-masternode-based-architecture-d1e63a3ebc07

MalwareChain Coin Trading

