Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MBUU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $38.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. B.Riley Securit raised shares of Malibu Boats from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Sunday, June 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Malibu Boats from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.38.

Shares of NASDAQ MBUU opened at $56.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Malibu Boats has a 52-week low of $18.02 and a 52-week high of $63.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.66.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $118.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.41 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 9.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Malibu Boats news, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 16,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $914,201.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Malibu Boats during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Malibu Boats by 29.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Malibu Boats during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Malibu Boats during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Malibu Boats during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

