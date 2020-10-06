Mahanagar Telephone Nigam (OTCMKTS:MTENY) vs. SINGAPORE TELEC/S (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Financial Review

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam (OTCMKTS:MTENY) and SINGAPORE TELEC/S (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Mahanagar Telephone Nigam and SINGAPORE TELEC/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mahanagar Telephone Nigam 0 0 0 0 N/A SINGAPORE TELEC/S 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mahanagar Telephone Nigam and SINGAPORE TELEC/S’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mahanagar Telephone Nigam $372.76 million N/A -$484.49 million N/A N/A SINGAPORE TELEC/S $12.79 billion 2.06 $2.28 billion N/A N/A

SINGAPORE TELEC/S has higher revenue and earnings than Mahanagar Telephone Nigam.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of SINGAPORE TELEC/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Mahanagar Telephone Nigam and SINGAPORE TELEC/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mahanagar Telephone Nigam N/A N/A N/A SINGAPORE TELEC/S 7.57% 8.98% 5.20%

Volatility and Risk

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam has a beta of 4.28, suggesting that its share price is 328% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SINGAPORE TELEC/S has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SINGAPORE TELEC/S beats Mahanagar Telephone Nigam on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Company Profile

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited provides fixed-line telecommunication services in the cities of Delhi and Mumbai, India. The company also provides GSM and CDMA based mobile services; and Internet, broadband, ISDN, and leased line services, as well as telecom consultancy and engineering services, project management services, Wi-Fi solutions, e-governance projects, managed services, turnkey ICT solutions, GIS based services, capacity building and skill development services, etc. In addition, it offers mobile, international long distance, and Internet services in Mauritius. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in New Delhi, India.

SINGAPORE TELEC/S Company Profile

Singapore Telecommunications Limited provides a portfolio of communication and technology, and infotainment services to consumers and businesses in Asia, Australia, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Group Consumer, Group Enterprise, and Group Digital Life. The Group Consumer segment engages in the carriage business, including mobile, pay TV, fixed broadband, and voice, as well as equipment sales. The Group Enterprise segment offers mobile, equipment sales, fixed voice and data, managed, cloud computing, cyber security, and IT and professional consulting services. The Group Digital Life segment is involved in the digital marketing, regional OTT video, and advanced analytics and intelligence businesses. The company also operates a venture capital fund that focuses its investments on technologies and solutions; and offers ICT solutions and marketing technology services. In addition, it offers inSing.com that provides hyper-local content, user reviews, and editorials, as well as business or service information; and Trustwave that enables businesses fight cybercrime, protect data, and reduce security risk. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

