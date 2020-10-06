Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) Receives $43.63 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.63.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MIC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 46,285 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 127,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,915,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,163 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Macquarie Infrastructure stock opened at $26.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.65. Macquarie Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $45.93.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $261.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.70 million. Macquarie Infrastructure had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 10.77%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Macquarie Infrastructure will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, specialty chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and tropical oils through a network of 19 terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

