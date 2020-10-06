LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at Truist

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Truist from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.50% from the company’s current price.

LYB has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.30.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.14. 70,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,706,865. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.18 and a 200-day moving average of $63.13. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $33.71 and a 1 year high of $98.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.47.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 50,524 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 19.7% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 19,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 723,265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,896,000 after buying an additional 47,028 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 311,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,444,000 after acquiring an additional 40,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,718 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087 shares during the period. 66.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

