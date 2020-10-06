LogicBio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LOGC) Major Shareholder Sells $11,734.65 in Stock

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LOGC) major shareholder Bioscience Plc Arix sold 1,335 shares of LogicBio Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total transaction of $11,734.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bioscience Plc Arix also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 28th, Bioscience Plc Arix sold 273,584 shares of LogicBio Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total transaction of $2,062,823.36.

On Thursday, September 24th, Bioscience Plc Arix sold 38,514 shares of LogicBio Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $293,861.82.

On Wednesday, July 29th, Bioscience Plc Arix sold 2,709 shares of LogicBio Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $23,785.02.

On Wednesday, July 22nd, Bioscience Plc Arix sold 22,651 shares of LogicBio Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $203,859.00.

On Monday, July 20th, Bioscience Plc Arix sold 36,983 shares of LogicBio Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $342,092.75.

On Thursday, July 16th, Bioscience Plc Arix sold 16,332 shares of LogicBio Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total transaction of $139,801.92.

Shares of LOGC traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.43. 315,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,326. The firm has a market cap of $152.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.99. LogicBio Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $3.05 and a 12-month high of $11.60. The company has a current ratio of 9.60, a quick ratio of 9.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.88.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.13. On average, research analysts forecast that LogicBio Therapeutics Inc will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

LOGC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 94.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in LogicBio Therapeutics by 84.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in LogicBio Therapeutics by 49.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in LogicBio Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in LogicBio Therapeutics by 9.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.65% of the company’s stock.

LogicBio Therapeutics Company Profile

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect.

