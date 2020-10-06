Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $6.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $377.69. The company had a trading volume of 40,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,968. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $388.75 and its 200-day moving average is $375.14. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $266.11 and a fifty-two week high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.19 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 182.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.00 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $371.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.33.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

