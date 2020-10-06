LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Price Reaches $0.0134 on Major Exchanges

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. LocalCoinSwap has a market capitalization of $700,881.37 and $10,444.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded 33.7% higher against the dollar. One LocalCoinSwap token can now be purchased for $0.0134 or 0.00000127 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00009871 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00081156 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001000 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000294 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00021176 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00007636 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Profile

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) is a token. It launched on March 15th, 2018. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 71,624,249 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,411,472 tokens. The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap

Buying and Selling LocalCoinSwap

LocalCoinSwap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

