Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Given New $330.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $280.00 to $330.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LAD. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $233.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lithia Motors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lithia Motors has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $247.29.

Shares of NYSE:LAD opened at $282.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Lithia Motors has a fifty-two week low of $55.74 and a fifty-two week high of $284.63.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $2.18. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 19.36%. On average, research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Lithia Motors news, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 16,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.62, for a total value of $4,174,350.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 218,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,825,845.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Louis Miramontes sold 381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.06, for a total transaction of $93,367.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,635.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,464 shares of company stock worth $7,596,831 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.2% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 49.1% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 0.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 0.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,323,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 1.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

