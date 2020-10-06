Liberty Gold Corp (TSE:LGD) Director Donald Arthur Mcinnes Acquires 5,282 Shares

Liberty Gold Corp (TSE:LGD) Director Donald Arthur Mcinnes purchased 5,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.13 per share, with a total value of C$11,250.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 474,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,010,849.01.

TSE:LGD traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$2.07. The company had a trading volume of 129,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,278. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.65. Liberty Gold Corp has a 12-month low of C$0.53 and a 12-month high of C$2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Get Liberty Gold alerts:

Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Gold Corp will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LGD shares. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Liberty Gold from C$2.70 to C$2.90 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.80 target price on shares of Liberty Gold in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Haywood Securities lifted their target price on Liberty Gold from C$2.60 to C$2.90 in a report on Thursday, July 9th.

About Liberty Gold

Liberty Gold Corp., a gold discovery company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the United States and Turkey. It explores for gold, silver, and copper ores. The company's flagship projects include Goldstrike, Black Pine, and Kinsley Mountain projects located in the Great Basin of the United States.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.