LEOcoin Price Tops $0.0462 (LC4)

LEOcoin (CURRENCY:LC4) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. LEOcoin has a total market cap of $69,386.94 and approximately $344.00 worth of LEOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LEOcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0462 or 0.00000431 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, LEOcoin has traded up 1.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,529.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $338.31 or 0.03212923 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $217.99 or 0.02070222 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.90 or 0.00435898 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $105.70 or 0.01003869 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00011401 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.40 or 0.00573623 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00049586 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About LEOcoin

LEOcoin (LC4) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ScryptJane hashing algorithm. It launched on June 17th, 2014. LEOcoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,501,964 tokens. LEOcoin’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . LEOcoin’s official website is www.lc4foundation.org . The Reddit community for LEOcoin is /r/leocoinorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling LEOcoin

LEOcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEOcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LEOcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LEOcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

