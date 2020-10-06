Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) is Gradient Investments LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) by 418.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,726,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,393,193 shares during the period. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF makes up about 2.1% of Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Gradient Investments LLC owned approximately 7.36% of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF worth $51,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 188.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $293,000.

NASDAQ:LVHD traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.15. 402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,656. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.77 and a 200 day moving average of $28.47. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $21.20 and a 12 month high of $34.69.

