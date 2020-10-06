Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 260.44 ($3.40).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 273 ($3.57) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 263 ($3.44) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 334 ($4.36) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America raised Legal & General Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 242 ($3.16) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Wednesday, June 17th.

In other Legal & General Group news, insider George Lewis bought 593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.48) per share, for a total transaction of £1,126.70 ($1,472.23). Also, insider John Kingman bought 2,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 213 ($2.78) per share, with a total value of £4,556.07 ($5,953.31). Insiders have acquired 46,330 shares of company stock worth $8,323,971 over the last three months.

LON:LGEN opened at GBX 198.55 ($2.59) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 203.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 206.56. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion and a PE ratio of 9.65. Legal & General Group has a 52 week low of GBX 117.30 ($1.53) and a 52 week high of GBX 324.70 ($4.24).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were paid a dividend of GBX 4.93 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 2.24%. Legal & General Group’s payout ratio is currently 88.24%.

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), Legal & General Insurance (LGI), and General Insurance (GI) segments.

