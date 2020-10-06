Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $116.27.

LEA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark increased their target price on Lear from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lear from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Lear from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lear from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Lear from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th.

Get Lear alerts:

Shares of Lear stock traded up $2.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $122.54. 4,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Lear has a 1 year low of $63.20 and a 1 year high of $143.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.24, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.18.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($4.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.98) by $0.84. Lear had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.78 earnings per share. Lear’s revenue was down 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lear will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Lear by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 86,575 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,438,000 after acquiring an additional 8,729 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Lear by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,015 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,953,000 after purchasing an additional 5,765 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Lear by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,744 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Lear by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,524 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Lear in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,177,000. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.