Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on LNTH. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lantheus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, CJS Securities raised shares of Lantheus from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.00.

LNTH stock opened at $13.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Lantheus has a fifty-two week low of $8.67 and a fifty-two week high of $21.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.28. The stock has a market cap of $908.66 million, a PE ratio of 45.33 and a beta of 0.96.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $66.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.77 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lantheus will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 604,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,688,783.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNTH. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 184.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,500,958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,185 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 59.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,948,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,763,000 after buying an additional 1,842,942 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 363.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 885,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,670,000 after buying an additional 694,790 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus in the second quarter worth about $9,551,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 57.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 689,015 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,853,000 after buying an additional 250,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine procedures.

