Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORP. is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

LKFN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th.

NASDAQ:LKFN opened at $44.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Lakeland Financial has a one year low of $30.49 and a one year high of $53.00. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.06.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $50.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.55 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 32.49% and a return on equity of 13.38%. Equities research analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jonathan P. Steiner sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total transaction of $125,575.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 381,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,013,000 after acquiring an additional 22,228 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 123,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 5,305 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,998,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

