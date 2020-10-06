Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS) will post ($0.44) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Krystal Biotech’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.37) and the lowest is ($0.55). Krystal Biotech reported earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 76%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Krystal Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($1.72) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to ($1.51). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.84) to ($1.80). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Krystal Biotech.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.08.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley started coverage on Krystal Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. BidaskClub cut Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Krystal Biotech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.80.

In related news, COO Suma Krishnan sold 15,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $738,577.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,871,629 shares in the company, valued at $86,656,422.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRYS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the second quarter worth about $22,335,000. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth about $19,226,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 17,401.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 278,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,519,000 after purchasing an additional 276,508 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 182.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 284,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,780,000 after purchasing an additional 183,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,059,000 after purchasing an additional 181,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KRYS traded up $0.77 on Thursday, reaching $47.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 521 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,169. Krystal Biotech has a 1-year low of $33.08 and a 1-year high of $66.85. The firm has a market cap of $910.05 million, a PE ratio of -37.32 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.15.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KB103, which is in Phase II of a Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Krystal Biotech (KRYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.