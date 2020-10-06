Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PHG. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. TheStreet raised Koninklijke Philips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Thursday, July 9th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the 1st quarter valued at $254,764,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,530,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,464,000 after purchasing an additional 549,712 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,207,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,491,000 after purchasing an additional 123,533 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 646,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,305,000 after purchasing an additional 102,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 482,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PHG traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.55. 4,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 879,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $43.86 billion, a PE ratio of 38.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.82. Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of $30.50 and a fifty-two week high of $54.28.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 5.26%. Research analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.

