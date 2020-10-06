KION GRP AG/ADR’s (KIGRY) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of KION GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on KIGRY. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of KION GRP AG/ADR in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of KION GRP AG/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. HSBC cut shares of KION GRP AG/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KION GRP AG/ADR from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of KION GRP AG/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.00.

OTCMKTS KIGRY opened at $23.20 on Friday. KION GRP AG/ADR has a twelve month low of $8.97 and a twelve month high of $23.20. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.26.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

