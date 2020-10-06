Kind Ads Token Hits One Day Volume of $706.00 (KIND)

Kind Ads Token (CURRENCY:KIND) traded 84.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Kind Ads Token has a market capitalization of $31,109.09 and approximately $706.00 worth of Kind Ads Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kind Ads Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Kind Ads Token has traded down 35.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00020353 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00043302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006592 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004351 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009471 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $510.33 or 0.04832845 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00057320 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kind Ads Token Profile

Kind Ads Token (CRYPTO:KIND) is a token. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Kind Ads Token’s total supply is 61,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,246,693 tokens. The official website for Kind Ads Token is kindads.io . Kind Ads Token’s official Twitter account is @KindAdsNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kind Ads Token is /r/KindAds and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Kind Ads Token

Kind Ads Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges:

